James "Jim" Gowen Fendig passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019, with the comfort and knowledge that Jesus Christ was his Lord and Savior.



Jim was born in Brunswick, Ga., on April 7, 1936, son of Gladys and Albert Fendig Sr. and had one brother, Albert Fendig Jr.; and two sisters, Jane Ledbetter and Deneen Fowler.



Jim married Ann Fortson Jones on Dec. 21, 1957, and they have two children, Mark Fendig and Pamela Goode; and two grandsons, Brooks and Roman Goode.



Jim graduated from the University of Georgia in 1958, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Jim also served in the Air National Guard for six years.



Jim was president of the Florida Forestry Association, vice president of the Georgia Forestry Association, chairman of the American Pulpwood Association and Forestry Resources Association and served on the board of directors for Superior Pine Products. The Georgia Forestry Commission, Forest Farmers Association, Georgia Agribusiness Council, National Forest Products Association, Advisory Board University of Georgia School of Forestry Resources and Forestry Business Schools.



Jim received numerous awards, including Distinguished Alumnus Award, Georgia Forester's Hall of Fame, Fellow in the Society of American Foresters, and the Georgia Forestry Association's Wise Owl Award.



He served the lord as deacon and elder in a number of Presbyterian churches across the South, and at the time of his death was a member of Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, where he served for a period of time as a Stephen Minister and elder. Jim and Ann participated in the Lay Renewal Ministry and were graduates of the School of Laity.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. July 23 at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Jeff Garrison officiating.



The family will receive friends following the service.



A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. July 24 in the Fendig Family Plot at Christ Church Cemetery, on St. Simons Island.



Memorials may be made to Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church.



