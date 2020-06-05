James Floyd "Jim, Jimmy" Mowatt III
1956 - 2020
Jim Mowatt III

James Floyd Mowatt III "Jim," "Jimmy," born April 1, 1956, left us on June 2, 2020.

Jim, originally from Fairfax, Va., called St. Simons Island home for the past 19 years.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents, James Floyd Mowatt II and Helen Louise Schaeffer Mowatt.

He is survived by his children, Kelli M. Bufkin and James Floyd Mowatt IV, both of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Kyle M. Mowatt and Keith M. Mowatt, both of Pacific Palisades, Calif.; grandchildren, Jackson F. Bufkin and Bayler J. Bufkin, both of St. Simons Island; sisters, Kathleen Franseen (Ray) of Hilton Head, S.C., Helen Blossom (Gary) of Charlottesville, Va., and Irene Congleton (Parke) of Nashville, Tenn.; and all of his nieces and nephews. Family meant the world to Jim and he meant the world to his family.

A private family gathering will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6 at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520. Flowers are welcome, or memorial donations may be made to Surfrider Foundation or the Fairfax County Police Association.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 5, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 5, 2020.
