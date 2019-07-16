James Knipstein



Retired Master Sgt. James G. Knipstein passed June 29, 2019, at the age of 86.



The big Texan from Corpus Christi sought adventure and travel by joining the United States Air Force out of high school. Jim was a flight engineer on Hercules C-130 transport aircrafts and loved flying search and rescue support for manned shuttle launches during the 60s.



Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Alene Penley; and his son, Paul Thompson.



He is survived by his children, Frieda Winter, Mary Becht (Chuck), Mark Thompson (Mary Helen) and Christine O'Brien (Joseph). He has 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.



Jim loved family reunions, cooking for his grandkids and spending time with friends and family, perhaps a game of cards. He cooked a mean batch of tacos, but was best known for his sweet potatoes souffl at Thanksgiving. Jim was always a gentleman, never complained, had a noble heart and genuine love for people.



A private memorial will be held in the fall with all his children.



We will miss you Dad/Grandpa!



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to any veterans organization.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 16, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on July 16, 2019