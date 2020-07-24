Or Copy this URL to Share

James Dukes



James H. Dukes, 75, of Hortense, died Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Pat Murray officiating.



Entombment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.



The family will receive friends 90 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



