James H. Dukes
James Dukes

James H. Dukes, 75, of Hortense, died Wednesday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Pat Murray officiating.

Entombment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

The family will receive friends 90 minutes prior to the service at the funeral home.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, July 24, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
