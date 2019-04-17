James Young



James Harvey Young, born Feb. 10, 1941, to Harvey Luthur Young and Beulah Irwin Young, went to meet his Lord and Savior onApril 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John David; and a sister, Alice Young Bourg. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Faulk Young; sons, David DeWayne (Hannah) and Victor John; daughters, Jamie Young Lovett (Philip) and Kathryn Young; one brother, Jerry Young (Nancy). Also surviving are eight grandsons; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Akins and Jackie Brannam; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. A special recognition is made to Robert Don Downey, our first foster child, who still calls us Mom and Dad. He was a Navy veteran, having served aboard the U.S.S. Yorktown. He attended Treveca Nazarene College and graduated from Central Florida Junior College in Ocala, Fla.The funeral service will be held at noon Friday, April 19, 2019, at Norwich Baptist Church with the Rev. Art Cyphers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center.



The Brunswick News, April 17, 2019





