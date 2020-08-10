1/
James Hurlbut
James Francis Hurlbut

James Francis Hurlbut, 75, of Brunswick entered peacefully into eternal rest on Friday at his residence with his family by his side.

James was born Dec. 17, 1944, in Corry, Pa., the son of the late Richard Hurlbut and the late Frances Young Hurlbut. He was also preceded in death by a sister.

James was a graduate of Corry High School and later earned his Bachelors in Science Degree from Mercyhurst University in Erie, Pa. He served his country with honor in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Coast Guard. He then serve as a special United States Marshall assigned to the Honorable Judge Anthony A. Alaimo in the Brunswick Southeast Federal Court System. He had a very successful career in law enforcement and retired after many years of faithful service. James also was a member of the American Legion Post #9 in Brunswick. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed fishing. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memories are the love of his life and wife of 50 years, Jimmie Hurlbut of Brunswick; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Kim Hurlbut of Winchester, Va.; a daughter, Joni Hubbard of Brunswick; four wonderful grandchildren, Natassja Hubbard, Jessica Hurlbut, Gabriel Hubbard, and James E. Hurlbut; also two great grandchildren. Two brothers and one sister are also left to cherish James' memories.

A graveside service to honor James' life will be held Tuesday in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Bob Bartlett officiating. We are requesting that all in attendance please observe the state's social distancing regulations.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in James' memory to the charity of your choice.

Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 10, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

