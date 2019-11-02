|
James Anderson Sr.
James Leonard Anderson, Sr., 93, of Brunswick, departed this life Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at Emanuel Methodist Church with Reverend Donna C. Avera officiating.
Born August 26, 1926, in Schoolfield, Va., to the late Burl E. and Ollie Beatrice E. Anderson, he was a US Navy Veteran serving in WWII. Mr. Anderson was a former Border Patrol Officer and also served as an INS Agent now known as ICE. He also was an instructor at FLETC. Mr. Anderson was a member of Emanuel Methodist Church. He enjoyed Bible Study, working in the yard, carpentry and electrical work, playing his guitar, singing and spending time with his grandchildren and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Ollie Anna Grace Hunt, a step daughter, Rhonda McQuire, three brothers, Daniel Hill, Willard Hill, and Ronald Hill, and a sister, Bethel Hill Hall.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Hazel A. Anderson of Brunswick, children, James L. Anderson, Jr., and wife Cecilia of Metairie, La., Nathaniel Hill and wife Jan of Burlington, North Carolina, Priscilla Brillhart of Burlington, North Carolina, and Ruby Hope Eanes and husband Rob, step sons, Stan Grimes and wife Terri of Pinehurst, North Carolina, and Steve Grimes and wife Lisa of Brunswick, 19 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and seven great great grandchildren.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 2, 2019
