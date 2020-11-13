1/
James Leonard Hubbard
1946 - 2020

James Hubbard

James Leonard Hubbard, 74, of Brunswick, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with Minister James "Buster" Collins officiating. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Glennville National Cemetery.

James was born May 23, 1946, in Atlanta, Ga., to James Cleveland Hubbard and Georgia Florence Holcombe Hubbard. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during Vietnam, and receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars. Coming from Atlanta, James had lived in Brunswick since 1991. He had worked for Georgia Power for 23 years, and was a member of Grace Harbor Church of Christ.

James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Hubbard; a daughter, Lareina Hubbard of Brunswick; brothers, Charles Hubbard of Gulfport, Miss., and David Hubbard (Dawn) of Conyers, Ga.; a sister, Jane Eaves of Royston, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Neal Hubbard; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dot and Ed Still.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Hand in Hand of Glynn Inc.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book

4 entries
November 5, 2020
Praying for you and your family. Pam and billy cato.
Pam palmer cato
Classmate
November 5, 2020
It's hard to know what to say at a time like this. Miriam and I send our condolences to you and your family. Take comfort in prayer and the memories you have of James. May God bless you and your family.
Phillip Bonine
Family
November 3, 2020
Elaine, I am praying for you and your family that God will comfort you during this time.
Karen Hicks Ashcraft
Friend
November 3, 2020
James i am going to miss you, you have a way of making everyone smile on Sunday mornings. While we love and miss you terribly, we know that God loves you best and was ready for you to come home. Sleep on my brother sleep and take your rest, until we meet again.
Gary Wint
Friend
