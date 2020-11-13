James HubbardJames Leonard Hubbard, 74, of Brunswick, passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.A memorial service, with military honors, will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, with Minister James "Buster" Collins officiating. An inurnment will be held at a later date at Glennville National Cemetery.James was born May 23, 1946, in Atlanta, Ga., to James Cleveland Hubbard and Georgia Florence Holcombe Hubbard. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving during Vietnam, and receiving the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with four Bronze Stars. Coming from Atlanta, James had lived in Brunswick since 1991. He had worked for Georgia Power for 23 years, and was a member of Grace Harbor Church of Christ.James is survived by his wife of 53 years, Elaine Hubbard; a daughter, Lareina Hubbard of Brunswick; brothers, Charles Hubbard of Gulfport, Miss., and David Hubbard (Dawn) of Conyers, Ga.; a sister, Jane Eaves of Royston, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Neal Hubbard; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dot and Ed Still.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Gary Sinise Foundation or Hand in Hand of Glynn Inc.Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, November 13, 2020