Jim Crotty
James M. "Jim" Crotty, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jim was born Nov. 28, 1947, in Waltham, Mass., to Melvin and Olga Crotty.
He graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1971, earning a Bachelor of Science degree. He then went on to Eastern Kentucky University earning a Master of Science degree in 1972.
Jim served in law enforcement for 32 years, and retired as a Special Agent/Criminal Investigator for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). Although Jim was with ATF when he retired, his career spanned across many areas of law enforcement.
After graduating with his master's in 1972, Jim joined the Richmond, Va., Police Department.
He served as a patrolman, detective, founder and member of the RPD S.W.A.T. Team, riot squad and selective enforcement unit. Jim was blessed with mentors and role models during this time that would be life changing. Despite moving into other fields of law enforcement during his career, the Richmond Police Department remained his true love until the end.
In 1976, Jim was appointed as a Special Agent and Criminal Investigator with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF) in the Washington, D.C. field office. In 1982, he transferred as a Special Agent to the U.S. Customs Service, Office of Criminal Investigations.
He primarily worked as a Drug Task Force Agent during this time. In 1988, he was offered a position as a senior instructor at the U.S. Customs Service Academy, Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Brunswick, Ga. Jim capitalized on this opportunity and began developing and instructing courses at FLETC and throughout the country offering new and innovative officer safety tactics. In 1996, Jim transferred back to ATF and was assigned to their national academy as an instructor. Jim was the creator and founder of the law enforcement training seminar, "Mental Preparation for Armed Confrontation and Advanced Vehicle Stop Tactics." This training became his passion.
Throughout the course of Jim's career, he had the privilege of training more than 150,000 local, state and federal law enforcement officers in all 50 states and Canada, as well as 20 other countries.
Many benefited from his instructional abilities, in-depth knowledge, and experience. This led him to being a contributor in law enforcement training books such as "Tactics for Criminal Patrol" and "In the Line of Fire." Jim also served as an expert witness in both federal and state courts throughout the country.
Jim has received several recognitions such as "Trainer of the Year" by the Federal Law Enforcement Officers' Association and the "Award of Excellence" from the Alabama Narcotics Officers' Association. He was a guest instructor at George Mason University, Virginia Commonwealth University, and Northern Virginia Community College.
Jim was a strong supporter of the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund, Concerns of Police Survivors, and the Officer Down Memorial Page.
Jim's survivors include his three children, Megan, Kevin and Blake, as well as grandchildren.
He lived not only with a passion for law enforcement but also for the Boston Red Sox.
Jim wanted to be sure we all knew he received orders for a permanent transfer. He has been assigned to heaven. His family and friends will miss him.
Blessed are the peacekeepers, for they shall be called children of God. Matthew 5:9
A private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16 at Christ Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. www.nleomf.org
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020
The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on May 14, 2020.