James Michael Griffin Obituary
James Griffin

James Michael Griffin died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Magnolia Chapel of Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Funeral Home.

The family will meet at the funeral home prior to the service.

Brunswick Funeral Home, www.brunswickfh.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, August 30, 2019
