Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
Resources
James Murch

James Murch Obituary
James Murch

James Warren Murch, 75, of Brunswick, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Jim was a native of Rochester, N.Y. Upon graduation from high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he served for four years during the Vietnam era. After his discharge in 1969, Jim returned to New York where he went to work as an auto worker at General Motors. After his retirement in 1996, he and his late wife, Sandra, moved to Brunswick to be near his son and other family members here. Jim was a member of Golden Isles Christian Church and enjoyed fishing and bowling.

He is survived by three sons; James Warren Murch Jr. (Michelle) of Brunswick, Brett Murch (Sela) of Brunswick and Brian Murch (Ginger) of Clayton, Ga.; 12 grandchildren, Kaitlin, Alannah and Cody Murch of Brunswick, Nina Williams of New Zealand, Samoana Murch of Brunswick, Faithaiyana Murch of New Zealand, Brian Murch of Brunswick, Shawn Miller of Kentucky, Chris Nesbith of North Carolina, Pasha Martin of Atlanta, Fazena Bradham of Atlanta and Karley Paris of Clayton, Ga.; a brother, John Harold Murch Sr. (Stephanie) of Rochester; a sister, Fran Beach (Fred) of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. Military honors will be rendered at 3 p.m.

Condolences may be expressed at www.EdoMillerAndSons.com

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 13, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 13, 2019
