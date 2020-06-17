James Thomas Jr.James O. Thomas Jr. peacefully transitioned into eternity on Sunday, June 7, 2020.Mr. Thomas was a native of Screven County, Ga. He was the oldest of four children born to the late James O. Thomas Sr. and Lurine G. Thomas. He was married to Jacqueline S. Thomas of Graham, Ga. They were married for nearly 60 years. After living in Washington, D.C., for 50 years, James and Jacqueline moved from Washington, D.C., to Darien, Ga.Mr. Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from Savannah State College (now SSU). He also studied at the University of California, and attended George Washington University Law School. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He enlisted at the end of World War II and served in the Korean War.Mr. Thomas retired from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) after 40 years of service. During his tenure at the USPTO, he held the following positions: Patent Examiner, Primary Examiner, Supervisory Primary Examiner, Director of Patent Examining Group 1500, Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Patent Process Services and Advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Science and Technology. As the Deputy Assistant Commissioner for Patent Process Services, Mr. Thomas was the principal advisor to the Assistant Secretary of Commerce and the Commissioner of Patents and was responsible for the administration of policy and procedures in the Office of Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) Application Operations, the Office of Initial Patent Examination (OIPE) and the Office of Patent Publication.In his civic and community endeavors, Mr. Thomas served as Chairperson of Savannah State University (SSU) Foundation Inc., President of SSU National Alumni Association and President of the Far Northeast-Southeast Council of Civic Associations and Far East Community Services, both community-based organizations. He served as Chairperson of Capitol View Development Corp. Mr. Thomas served as the Chairperson of the Planning and Zoning Commission in Darien (McIntosh County), Ga. As a member of the Concerned Men of McIntosh County, Mr. Thomas mentored students at McIntosh County Middle School. He was a member of the McIntosh County branch of the NAACP.Mr. Thomas received numerous honors, awards and testimonials. He received the Cyrus Wright Award, the highest honor awarded by SSU. He was the recipient of the 1985 Alumnus of the Year Award. He is in "Who's Who in Black America" and "Who's Who in Finance and Commerce." He previously appeared in "Personalities of the South" and "Who's Who Among Colleges and Universities." He received the Department of Commerce Gold Medal and many "Outstanding Performance" ratings. His honors, awards and testimonials are far too numerous to mention here. He was a Mason and a lifelong member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. Mr. Thomas was a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians.Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline S. Thomas; his mother and father, James O. Thomas Sr. and Lurine G. Thomas; his sisters, Ruby L. Young and Gladystene Pearley; and his brother, Desi Thomas.He leaves behind his children, Willie L. (Marcia) Thomas, Patricia S. (Frank) Palmer, James O. Thomas III and Toniae M. Thomas; and his grandson, Javon Thomas, all of Darien, Ga.; his brothers, Joe L. Thomas Sr. of Eulonia, Ga., and Reuben (Alice) Taylor of Plymouth, Va.; his adopted brother, James Grovner of Crescent, Ga.; his niece, Roslyn Pearley of Jonesboro, Ga.; his closest cousins, William (Carolyn) German of Compton, Calif., and Ernest L. (Jean) Bryant of Darien, Ga.; his sisters-in-law, Lynette King of Graham, Ga., Ella (Robert) Studevent of Washington, D.C., Rozella Hayes of Graham, Ga, Etta (Dwayne) Kemp of Clinton, Md., and Shirley (Lennis) Johnson of Hazlehurst, Ga.; his brothers-in-law, Glen Seward of Miami, Fla., Richard Seward of Miami, Fla., and Roosevelt Seward of Antioch, Tenn.; his godchildren, Bridgette Bess of Savannah, Ga., and Jaeson Carryl of Hinesville, Ga.; his special friends, Earlene S. Lemon of Darien, Ga., Eloise Alston and Marianne Smith, both of Washington, D.C., and Henry Jackson of Valdosta, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home, in Darien, Ga. Masks will be required and social distancing protocols must be followed.Due to COVID-19, a memorial service for Mr. Thomas will be announced at a later date.Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, June 17, 2020