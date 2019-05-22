|
James Browning
James Oliver Browning, 68, of Darien, died Monday at Baptist Medical Center, in Jacksonville, Fla.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Danny Stillwell officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Andrews Cemetery, in Darien.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 22, 2019
