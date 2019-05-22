Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
James Oliver Browning Obituary
James Browning

James Oliver Browning, 68, of Darien, died Monday at Baptist Medical Center, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Danny Stillwell officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Andrews Cemetery, in Darien.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 22, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 22, 2019
