Howard &Jones Funeral Home
777 S 1St St
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-3721
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
at the family residence
Baumgardner Road
Brunswick, GA
James Poston Obituary
James Poston

James Edward Poston, 71, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Jesup Health and Rehabilitation after a lengthy illness.

A resident of Brunswick for most of his life, James was born on Jan. 28, 1948, in Georgetown, S.C., to the late Jimmie and Donnell Carter Poston. He was a welder by trade who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He is survived by numerous family and extended family members.

A memorial gathering and celebration of life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the family residence on Baumgardner Road, in Brunswick.

Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com

Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 1, 2019

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on June 1, 2019
