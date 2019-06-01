|
|
James Poston
James Edward Poston, 71, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Jesup Health and Rehabilitation after a lengthy illness.
A resident of Brunswick for most of his life, James was born on Jan. 28, 1948, in Georgetown, S.C., to the late Jimmie and Donnell Carter Poston. He was a welder by trade who enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time. He is survived by numerous family and extended family members.
A memorial gathering and celebration of life will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the family residence on Baumgardner Road, in Brunswick.
Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com
Howard & Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga., is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 1, 2019