James Eunice
James R. "Jimbo" "Bobo" Eunice, 72, of Brunswick, passed away Sept. 11, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Jimbo was born in Brunswick on Sept. 27, 1946, to George Lawrence Eunice and Adele Beard Eunice. He was a graduate of Glynn Academy, and retired from the Glynn County Fire Department, retiring as Captain after 30 years of dedicated service.
A service to celebrate Jimbo's life, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Chapman Funeral Chapel with Dr. Mike Cordle officiating.
Survivors include his daughter, Christy Owens; grandchildren, Makenzie Brown and Caiden Brown; sisters, Jackie Ryals and Sandra Joyce Osborne; a brother, Mike Eunice; several nieces and nephews, including special nephew, Jeff Boyd, and special niece, Tina Daniels (David).
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Eunice; sisters, Jerry Urback and Judy Wommack; a granddaughter, Madison Elizabeth Brown; a great-niece, Shelly Smith; and a great-nephew, Snapper Daniels.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 14, 2019