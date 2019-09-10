|
James Gibson
James Robert "Jim" Gibson, 91, of Hortense, died Saturday at his residence.
The family received friends beginning at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with the Revs. Terry Jackson and Loren Bryant officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Church Cemetery.
Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 10, 2019
