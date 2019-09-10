Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for James Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Robert "Jim" Gibson

Send Flowers
James Robert "Jim" Gibson Obituary
James Gibson

James Robert "Jim" Gibson, 91, of Hortense, died Saturday at his residence.

The family received friends beginning at 6 p.m. at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. today in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with the Revs. Terry Jackson and Loren Bryant officiating.

Burial will follow in Twin Rivers Church Cemetery.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.