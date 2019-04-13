Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James S. Moore Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
James S. Moore Jr. Obituary
James Moore Jr.

Master Sgt. James S. Moore Jr., USAF, Ret., 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 28, 2019, at Scott and White Hospital, in Temple, Texas. A memorial service, with full military honors, was held at 11 a.m. on March 14, 2019, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, in Copperas Cove, Texas. A service will also be held at 11 a.m. April 23, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, Ga., where he will be laid to rest. James was born Aug. 5, 1931, in Brunswick, Ga., to James S. and Isabelle Moore (Stankowitz). He joined the United States Air Force in 1947, and retired in 1967, after 20 years of service. Throughout his Air Force career as an instrument technician, he served in many locations, including Georgia, Guam, North Africa, England, and Greenland. He worked on the B-36 Peacemaker and the B-47 Stratoject, as well as numerous other aircraft, and was instrumental in the early years of developing our country's nuclear deterrence. Following his Air Force career, he taught junior high school history, served as a vice principal for Barrigada Junior High School, on Guam, taught Air Force ROTC on Guam and in England, and taught high school industrial arts in El Paso, Texas, until his final retirement in 1991. Upon retiring, he moved to Dolores, Colo., and served in various civic positions including city councilman and city mayor. He and his wife, Sieglinde (Lynn), moved to Copperas Cove, Texas, in 2005, where he spent the remainder of his life. James thoroughly enjoyed reading and would consume two to three novels a week. He also enjoyed working with his hands on mechanical and woodworking projects. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Florence Youngner and Jacqueline Walker.He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sieglinde O. Moore; three children, James S. Moore III, Charles F. Moore and Isabel Ann Pickett; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 13, 2019

logo


logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.