Master Sgt. James S. Moore Jr., USAF, Ret., 87, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 28, 2019, at Scott and White Hospital, in Temple, Texas. A memorial service, with full military honors, was held at 11 a.m. on March 14, 2019, at St. Martin's Episcopal Church, in Copperas Cove, Texas. A service will also be held at 11 a.m. April 23, 2019, at St. Mark's Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, Ga., where he will be laid to rest. James was born Aug. 5, 1931, in Brunswick, Ga., to James S. and Isabelle Moore (Stankowitz). He joined the United States Air Force in 1947, and retired in 1967, after 20 years of service. Throughout his Air Force career as an instrument technician, he served in many locations, including Georgia, Guam, North Africa, England, and Greenland. He worked on the B-36 Peacemaker and the B-47 Stratoject, as well as numerous other aircraft, and was instrumental in the early years of developing our country's nuclear deterrence. Following his Air Force career, he taught junior high school history, served as a vice principal for Barrigada Junior High School, on Guam, taught Air Force ROTC on Guam and in England, and taught high school industrial arts in El Paso, Texas, until his final retirement in 1991. Upon retiring, he moved to Dolores, Colo., and served in various civic positions including city councilman and city mayor. He and his wife, Sieglinde (Lynn), moved to Copperas Cove, Texas, in 2005, where he spent the remainder of his life. James thoroughly enjoyed reading and would consume two to three novels a week. He also enjoyed working with his hands on mechanical and woodworking projects. He is preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Florence Youngner and Jacqueline Walker.He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sieglinde O. Moore; three children, James S. Moore III, Charles F. Moore and Isabel Ann Pickett; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The Brunswick News, April 13, 2019









