James Thomas Jr.



James Silas "Sye" Thomas Jr., of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



He was born May 12, 1946, in Waycross, Ga., and moved to Brunswick in 1955. Sye was the son of the late James Silas Thomas Sr. and Alice Sanderson Thomas. He graduated from Glynn Academy in 1964. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Bell South for 31 years, and retired in 1996, after which he became a property appraiser and started Certified Appraisals until 2011, when he had to close due to health problems.



Survivors include his wife of 49 years, RoyAnn Thomas; his sons, James Silas Thomas III (Cindy), Randy Jones and Robin Jones; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.



A memorial service may be at a later date. His ashes will be carried to the Veterans Cemetery, in Glennville, Ga.



Cremation services were provided by Golden Isles Cremation Center/Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 1, 2019





Published in The Brunswick News on June 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary