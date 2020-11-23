1/
James Waters
1945 - 2020
James Gary Waters

James Gary Waters, 74, of Brunswick, passed away Friday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

A visitation for family and friends will be held at Chapman Funeral Chapel on Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be mandatory for entrance into the chapel, as requested by the family.

Gary was born Dec. 15, 1945, in Brunswick, to Virgil Defoe and Clie Sapp Waters. He was a graduate of Glynn Academy, and earned his Associates Degree from Southern Polytech University. Gary grew up in Brunswick and lived in North Carolina for 25 years, moving back to Brunswick in 2000. He attended First Baptist Church. He worked in finance for almost 50 years, retiring from King & Prince Seafood in 2015. He was an avid golfer and loved being with family and friends, especially his cat George.

Survivors include his children, Shelley Holland (Michael) of Prosper, Tex., Scott Waters (Carrie) of Brunswick, grandchildren, Nick Waters (Alex) of Brunswick, Katie Holland of Waco, Tex., Adam Waters of Brunswick, Lauren Holland of Prosper, Tex., and Abby Waters of Brunswick, a sister, Betty Callahan (Bob), a sister-in-law, Ann Waters all of Brunswick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy Waters (2015), and a brother, Wayne Waters.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 23, 2020



Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
06:00 - 07:30 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
