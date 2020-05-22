Jimmy Carter



James "Jimmy" Will Carter, 44, of Brunswick, passed away May 17, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A brick and block mason by trade, he was an avid sports lover, with a special fondness for the Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed life and made each day memorable.



Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn McClain Scott; and his father, James Carter.



Survivors include his father, Ronny Scott Sr.; girlfriend, Jodie Jordan; children, Cassie Baker, Chloe Carter and Colby Carter; mother of his younger children, Stephanie Jacobs; sister, Amanda Carter; brothers, Ronny Scott Carter Jr. and Richard Scott (Lacie); nieces and nephews, Delanee and Kambree Clair Carter and Brodie, Adalyn, Nolan and Barrett Scott.



A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Mr. Carter's life.



Brunswick Memorial Park and Golden Isles Cremation are honored to assist the family with the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 22, 2020



