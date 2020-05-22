James Will "Jimmy" Carter
Jimmy Carter

James "Jimmy" Will Carter, 44, of Brunswick, passed away May 17, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A brick and block mason by trade, he was an avid sports lover, with a special fondness for the Georgia Bulldogs. He enjoyed life and made each day memorable.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his mother, Gwendolyn McClain Scott; and his father, James Carter.

Survivors include his father, Ronny Scott Sr.; girlfriend, Jodie Jordan; children, Cassie Baker, Chloe Carter and Colby Carter; mother of his younger children, Stephanie Jacobs; sister, Amanda Carter; brothers, Ronny Scott Carter Jr. and Richard Scott (Lacie); nieces and nephews, Delanee and Kambree Clair Carter and Brodie, Adalyn, Nolan and Barrett Scott.

A private family gathering will be held to celebrate Mr. Carter's life.

Brunswick Memorial Park and Golden Isles Cremation are honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 22, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on May 22, 2020.
