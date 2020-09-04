1/
James Williams
James Williams

James Williams died Aug. 25 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-4 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.

Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.

The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 4, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Mt. Sinai Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
