James Williams



James Williams died Aug. 25 at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-4 p.m. today at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.



Face coverings should be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



The procession will leave from Brunswick Funeral Home.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, September 4, 2020



