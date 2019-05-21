|
|
Jami Sumner
Jami Trenkle Sumner, 51, of Ludowici, passed away May 16, 2019, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah.
Jami was born May 1, 1968, in San Francisco, Calif.
She is survived by her husband, David; and three sons, Jonah and Tilar Harris, and Lucas Dylan Littlejohn; sister, Kelly (Alan) Thrower; and parents, Leo and Faye Trenkle.
Jamie is preceded in death by her sister, Jill Trenkle Long.
Jami grew up on St. Simons Island, and graduated from Glynn Academy. She worked many years at Burger King and Pizza Hut, in Brunswick.
Thomas L. Carter Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on May 21, 2019