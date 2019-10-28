|
Jan Dorsey
Jan Renee Vann Dorsey, 82, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
Jan was born in Waycross, Ga., August 27, 1937, to the late John Elzy Vann, Jr. and the late Madee Jewell Watson Vann.
Jan's first step into adulthood was to attend meteorology school with Eastern Airlines. She absolutely loved it and was looking forward to a career with Eastern but came home for Christmas break, met Frank DeLoach, Jr., and the rest is history. Jan thrived on helping others and being involved in her community. She was an executive in the Weatherford, Okla., Chamber of Commerce where she received accolades for her service. Her career extended to the Amelia Island Plantation as a catering director and later served the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, as well as positions in Glynn County local government until retirement. Jan was a member of the Civinette Club and St. Simons United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed lifelong friendships with classmates from Glynn Academy, class of 1956.
In recent years, Jan made her home in Magnolia Manor Retirement Community where angels on earth, Jackie, Penny, Ronnie, Gerry and her personal caretaker, Lois, faithfully cared for her and created beautiful friendships.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents, John Elzy Vann, Jr., Madee Watson Jewell and stepmother, Gerrye Vann, her paternal grandparents, John and Julia Vann, her maternal grandparents, Samuel Irwin Watson and Jennie Lula Lee, and Jan's brother, John Elzy Vann, III.
Survivors include Jan's brother, Jimmy Vann, and sister, Resa Dollar, Jan's children Frank DeLoach III (Mary Bryan), Pamela DeLoach and Mike Bohlman (Kristi); her grandchildren, Renee Traylor (Chris), Tristan Bohlman, Taryn Olson (Jon), Kendyl Garza (Joshua) and Jace Bohlman; great grandchildren, Christian DeLoach, Brandon DeLoach, Angel Traylor and Gage Traylor who will cherish her memory as well as and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, GA, where Rev. Tom Jones and Rev. Richard Soper will officiate. Family will receive friends following the service during a reception.
Interment will follow the service at 2 p.m.at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross, Ga.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga.
