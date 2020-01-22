|
Jan Powell
Jan H. Powell, 59, died Jan. 4, in New Port Richey, Fla.
He was a 1978 graduate of Reidsville High School.
A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lake Primitive Baptist Church, in Metter, with visitation following.
Interment will be in Lake Church Cemetery.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 22, 2020