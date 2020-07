Or Copy this URL to Share

Jan Mistisshen



A memorial service for Jan Mistisshen, who died May 28, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Francis Xavier Church.



A reception will follow in the narthex. Everyone is welcome.



The Brunswick News, July 7, 2020



