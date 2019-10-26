|
|
Jan Dorsey
Jan Renee Vann Dorsey, 82, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
Jan was born Aug. 27, 1937, in Waycross, Ga., to the late John Elzy Vann Jr. and the late Madee Jewell Watson Vann.
Jan's first step into adulthood was to attend meteorology school with Eastern Airlines. She absolutely loved it and was looking forward to a career with Eastern but came home for Christmas break, met Frank DeLoach Jr., and the rest is history. Jan thrived on helping others and being involved in her community. She was an executive in the Weatherford, Okla., Chamber of Commerce where she received accolades for her service. Her career extended to Amelia Island Plantation as a catering director and later served the Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, as well as positions in Glynn County local government until retirement. Jan was a member of the Civinette Club and St. Simons United Methodist Church. She also enjoyed lifelong friendships with classmates from Glynn Academy, Class of 1956.
In recent years, Jan made her home in Magnolia Manor Retirement Community where angels on Earth, Jackie, Penny, Ronnie, Gerry and her personal caretaker, Lois faithfully cared for her and created beautiful friendships.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents, John Elzy Vann Jr. and Madee Watson Jewell; and stepmother, Gerrye Vann; her paternal grandparents, John and Julia Vann; her maternal grandparents, Samuel Irwin Watson and Jennie Lula Lee; and Jan's brother, John Elzy Vann III.
Survivors include Jan's brother, Jimmy Vann; and sister, Resa Dollar; Jan's children, Frank DeLoach III (Mary Bryan), Pamela DeLoach and Mike Bohlman (Kristi); her grandchildren, Renee Traylor (Chris), Tristan Bohlman, Taryn Olson (Jon), Kendyl Garza Powell (Joshua) and Jace Powell; great-grandchildren, Christian DeLoach and Brandon DeLoach; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is to be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at the St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island, Ga., where the Rev. Tom Jones and the Rev. Richard Soper will officiate. The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.
Interment will follow the service at 2 p.m. at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross, Ga.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga., www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 26, 2019