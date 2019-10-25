|
Jan Dorsey
Jan Renee Vann Dorsey, 82 , of St. Simons Island, died Oct. 22.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, with the Revs. Tom Jones and Richard Sopher officiating.
The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.
Interment will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 25, 2019
