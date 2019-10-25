Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Simons United Methodist Church
624 Ocean Blvd, St
Simons Island, GA
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Oakland Cemetery
Waycross., GA
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Jan Dorsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jan Renee Vann Dorsey

Send Flowers
Jan Renee Vann Dorsey Obituary
Jan Dorsey

Jan Renee Vann Dorsey, 82 , of St. Simons Island, died Oct. 22.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Simons United Methodist Church, 624 Ocean Blvd, St. Simons Island, with the Revs. Tom Jones and Richard Sopher officiating.

The family will receive friends at a reception following the service.

Interment will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Oakland Cemetery in Waycross.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, October 25, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.