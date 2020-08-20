1/
Jane Abney Kimberl
1948 - 2020
Jane Kimberl

Jane Abney Kimberl, 71, of Hoschton, passed away Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Jane was born on Nov. 22, 1948, in Athens, Ga. She was a nurse who attended patients in several Georgia hospitals before retiring. She loved her family, being a grandmother, taking trips and watching her Georgia Bulldogs play.

She is survived by her loving daughter, Kelly Scarborough, and son-in-law, Evans; her grandchildren, Zayne, Ashlynn and Macie; her mother-in-law, Gwen Kimberl; her five siblings, Laura Ann Abney Davis, Walter Abney (Carolyn), Beth Paulk Howard (Don), Pat Paulk and Bill Paulk (Debbie); as well as many nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Clifton C. Kimberl; her parents, Lucille and Billy Bob "B.B." Paulk; and her brother, Bradford Paulk.

Jane never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyone. She was loved deeply by her family and all who knew her. With that in mind, the family asks that in lieu of flowers and food, that donations be made to the donor's favorite charity.

A memorial service will be held at some time in the future when her friends and family can safely gather to celebrate her life.

Condolences may be sent to the family at 1831 Beckett Court, Lawrenceville, GA 30044.

Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924. Share memories of Jane at hamiltonmillchapel.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 20, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3481 Hamilton Mill Rd. NE
Buford, GA 30519
(770) 945-6924
