Jane Marquess
Jane Anne Newton Marquess 1925-2020
Janie Marquess never saw her glass "half-full" - it was always overflowing with blessings for which she returned much gratitude to a generous, loving Lord. Beloved child of devoted parents, she grew up to become an equally beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Janie had known Jack Marquess at Decatur Presbyterian Church and as the enterprising young man who delivered newspapers and worked as a soda jerk for spending money - much of which he spent dating Janie. Her college textbooks have his name or initials doodled in their margins. They were wed the very day he graduated from Emory University; she had finished at Agnes Scott College the previous year. After a week's honeymoon, he started selling soap for Procter & Gamble, his only employer, and she began preparing to start their family.
P&G sent them to Baltimore and Atlanta before finally bringing them to the home office in Cincinnati, Ohio, for almost 30 years. Their life together was a remarkable partnership: they enjoyed entertaining his business colleagues frequently and played golf together almost every Sunday after worship. They devoted considerable effort to raising their daughter and three sons. Daughter Anne once remarked that six seemed unusually large for a modern family, to which Janie replied that she and Jack were confident that they would surely improve this world by sharing all that love.
Retirement in 1984 brought them back to Georgia, this time to Sea Island where they had built a rental/vacation home in 1970. They entered fully into the life of the community. Janie was especially involved at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, CASA, College of Coastal Georgia and Ocean Forest. They were blessed with 22 years together in retirement, and after Jack's death, she moved to Marsh's Edge Retirement Community, where she enjoyed another 14 years with both old and new friends.
In death, Janie rejoins Jack, as well as two of her dearly loved sons, David Reese Marquess, who died in 2014 and William Henry Marquess, who joined his brother earlier this year. She is survived by Anne Marquess Camp and her husband Joe, Jack Marquess Jr., and his wife, Jeanette, and David's wife, Linda Carpenter Marquess. Among them they have nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Still more love to share.
A service of thanksgiving for the life of Janie Marquess will be scheduled when world events permit. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to St. Simons Presbyterian Church for the COVID-19 Fund.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, July 17, 2020