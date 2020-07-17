1/1
Jane Anne Newton Marquess
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Marquess

Jane Anne Newton Marquess 1925-2020

Janie Marquess never saw her glass "half-full" - it was always overflowing with blessings for which she returned much gratitude to a generous, loving Lord. Beloved child of devoted parents, she grew up to become an equally beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Janie had known Jack Marquess at Decatur Presbyterian Church and as the enterprising young man who delivered newspapers and worked as a soda jerk for spending money - much of which he spent dating Janie. Her college textbooks have his name or initials doodled in their margins. They were wed the very day he graduated from Emory University; she had finished at Agnes Scott College the previous year. After a week's honeymoon, he started selling soap for Procter & Gamble, his only employer, and she began preparing to start their family.

P&G sent them to Baltimore and Atlanta before finally bringing them to the home office in Cincinnati, Ohio, for almost 30 years. Their life together was a remarkable partnership: they enjoyed entertaining his business colleagues frequently and played golf together almost every Sunday after worship. They devoted considerable effort to raising their daughter and three sons. Daughter Anne once remarked that six seemed unusually large for a modern family, to which Janie replied that she and Jack were confident that they would surely improve this world by sharing all that love.

Retirement in 1984 brought them back to Georgia, this time to Sea Island where they had built a rental/vacation home in 1970. They entered fully into the life of the community. Janie was especially involved at St. Simons Presbyterian Church, CASA, College of Coastal Georgia and Ocean Forest. They were blessed with 22 years together in retirement, and after Jack's death, she moved to Marsh's Edge Retirement Community, where she enjoyed another 14 years with both old and new friends.

In death, Janie rejoins Jack, as well as two of her dearly loved sons, David Reese Marquess, who died in 2014 and William Henry Marquess, who joined his brother earlier this year. She is survived by Anne Marquess Camp and her husband Joe, Jack Marquess Jr., and his wife, Jeanette, and David's wife, Linda Carpenter Marquess. Among them they have nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Still more love to share.

A service of thanksgiving for the life of Janie Marquess will be scheduled when world events permit. In lieu of flowers please direct donations to St. Simons Presbyterian Church for the COVID-19 Fund.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 17, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved