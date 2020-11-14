1/
Jane E. Reeves
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane Reeves

Jane E. Reeves, 74, of Brunswick, departed this life Thursday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A private memorial service will be held at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born Oct. 17, 1946, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Robert B. and Leona S. Musgrove, she was a retired security guard for Kings Bay Naval Base. Mrs. Reeves had been a resident of Brunswick since 1993. She was a member of Cowboy Church in Darien, and also did volunteer work for Lighthouse Baptist Church. She became an avid golfer at the age of 50. She enjoyed going on cruises and traveling. She was a food connoisseur, and enjoyed trips to Louisiana for Cajun dishes. She enjoyed taking care of Peanut, her canine companion, and working as a volunteer at College Place United Methodist Church during elections.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Ernest Conner.

Survivors include her husband, William G. Reeves of Brunswick; three children, Cindy Lloyd and husband Keith of Millwood, Donnie Conner and wife Traci of Folkston and Peanut Reeves of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Zack Lloyd, Zeb Lloyd, Sarah Walker and Trent Conner; five great-grandchildren, Landon, Zace, Zander, Zayton and Ransom; three sisters, Alice Hodges of Cox, Muriel Hodges of Raiford, Fla., and Penny Simmons of Metter, Ga.; one brother, Richard Musgrove of Callahan, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved