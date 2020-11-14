Jane Reeves
Jane E. Reeves, 74, of Brunswick, departed this life Thursday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
A private memorial service will be held at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Born Oct. 17, 1946, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Robert B. and Leona S. Musgrove, she was a retired security guard for Kings Bay Naval Base. Mrs. Reeves had been a resident of Brunswick since 1993. She was a member of Cowboy Church in Darien, and also did volunteer work for Lighthouse Baptist Church. She became an avid golfer at the age of 50. She enjoyed going on cruises and traveling. She was a food connoisseur, and enjoyed trips to Louisiana for Cajun dishes. She enjoyed taking care of Peanut, her canine companion, and working as a volunteer at College Place United Methodist Church during elections.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen Ernest Conner.
Survivors include her husband, William G. Reeves of Brunswick; three children, Cindy Lloyd and husband Keith of Millwood, Donnie Conner and wife Traci of Folkston and Peanut Reeves of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Zack Lloyd, Zeb Lloyd, Sarah Walker and Trent Conner; five great-grandchildren, Landon, Zace, Zander, Zayton and Ransom; three sisters, Alice Hodges of Cox, Muriel Hodges of Raiford, Fla., and Penny Simmons of Metter, Ga.; one brother, Richard Musgrove of Callahan, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 14, 2020