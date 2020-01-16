|
Jane Rafolski
Jane Ferrell Rafolski, 93, of Brunswick, gained her wings peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at her home in the loving presence of her family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Brunswick Memorial Park.
Born Oct. 18, 1926, in McIntosh County, Ga., to the late Willie and Corine F. Ferrell, she was raised by her grandmother Carrie Folker, and was a resident of Glynn County. Mrs. Rafolski was employed with Dr. Valente in Brunswick for 28 years. She was also a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick and enjoyed plants and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed spending as much time as she could with her four great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and grandmother she was preceded in death by her four infant sons; husband, Walter V. Rafolski Sr.; her sisters, Bernice Gault and Marion Ricord; and three brothers, Bill Ferrell, Frank Ferrell and Charles Ferrell.
Survivors include her sons, Walter V. Rafolski Jr. and wife Sandra of Brunswick, and Michael Rafolski and wife Sheila of Jesup; her granddaughters, Rebecca McKenzie and husband Chris, and Rachel Marat and husband Cole, both of Brunswick, and Bridgette Cloninger of Mendocino, Calif.; and four great-grandchildren, Christopher, Ella Grace, Evelyn and Finley.
The family would also like to deeply thank Mrs. Rafolski's caregivers, Tracy Hutcherson, Barbara Campbell, Carrie Smith, Renee Bennett, Lillie Weaver, Angela Swinson and Betty Holmes. They would also like to thank the nurses from GHC Hospice (Georgia Hospice Care).
Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of all arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 16, 2020
