Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home
502 Miller Street Ext.
Statesboro, GA 30458
(912) 764-7725
Jane Seymour Hill Obituary
Jane Hill

Jane Seymour Hill, 75, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, while recovering from an injury at a nursing home in Pooler, Ga.

Mrs. Hill was born in Augusta, GA to parents William Aaron Seymour and Caroline Redman Seymour. Mrs Hill was a graduate of Glynn Academy High School and Georgia Southern University, a member of Pittman Park United Methodist Church and the founder of the Amethyst Project.

Jane Hill was a truly remarkable woman, and though she will be missed, she will never be truly gone.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Hill.

She is survived by her husband, Denny Hill; son, Joshua Redman Hill; grandson, Dawson Hill; and brother, Jim Seymour and family.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Bulloch County/Statesboro, P.O. Box 581, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 4, 2020
Remember
