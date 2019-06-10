Home

Jane Strickland Obituary
Jane Strickland

Jane Strickland, 78, of Nahunta, passed away Saturday at her residence after an extended illness.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Frye Funeral Home in Nahunta. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon at the Chapel of Frye Funeral Home.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, Nahunta. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

The Brunswick News, June 10, 2019
