Janet B. Hill Harris
Janet Harris

Janet B. Hill Harris, 56, of Fitzgerald and Brunswick, died Thursday, in Fitzgerald.

She was an LPN in Ocilla for 38 years.

The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Henderson Memorial Chapel, 505 E. Central Ave., in Fitzgerald.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery, 175 Evergreen Road, in Fitzgerald, with the Rev. Anthony Davis officiating.

Henderson Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 24, 2020.
