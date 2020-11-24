Janet Harris



Janet B. Hill Harris, 56, of Fitzgerald and Brunswick, died Thursday, in Fitzgerald.



She was an LPN in Ocilla for 38 years.



The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Thursday at Henderson Memorial Chapel, 505 E. Central Ave., in Fitzgerald.



A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Evergreen Cemetery, 175 Evergreen Road, in Fitzgerald, with the Rev. Anthony Davis officiating.



Henderson Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 24, 2020



