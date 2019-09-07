|
|
Janet Scarlett Briley
Janet Gray Scarlett Briley, 83, of St. Simons Island. passed away on Sept. 2, 2019.
Janet was born in Atlanta, Ga., on June 16, 1936, the daughter of the late Thomas Stephen Gray and Janet Fortson Gray. Janet was a graduate of the University of Georgia, a member of the Phi Mu Sorority, and was the University of Georgia 1956 homecoming queen. While attending UGA, she married Richard Morgan Scarlett. Following graduation, Janet and Richard moved to St. Simons Island, where Janet taught school in the Glynn County public schools and raised her three children. Following Richard's death in 1991, Janet moved to Tybee Island where she met and married William (Bill) Briley. She taught school in the Chatham County public schools and then taught at Saint Michael's School on Tybee Island. Following Bill's death in 2008, Janet moved back to St. Simons Island.
Janet was an accomplished artist and had a love for all animals.
She is survived by her children, Richard Morgan Scarlett Jr. of Dover Bluff, Ga., Janet Gray Scarlett Abrahamson (Alan) of Jacksonville, Fla., and Stephen Gray Scarlett Sr. (Judy) of St. Simons Island; her brother, Thomas S. Gray Jr. (Lisa) of Savannah, Ga.; her grandchildren, Scarlett Gray McArthur (Wade), Morgan Lee Abrahamson, Stephen Gray Scarlett Jr. and Mary Janet Scarlett; her great-grandchildren, Neill Wade McArthur IV and Fortson Lee McArthur; and her nieces, Mary Eugenia Gray and Elizabeth Gray Tatum (Tony).
The family wishes to express their sincerest appreciation to Dr. Mitchell Jones and his staff and Hospice of the Golden Isles for their excellent care and compassion. A celebration of life will be held at a later date with private burial at Bonaventure Cemetery in Savannah, Ga.
Memorial contributions in Janet's memory may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525, or the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019