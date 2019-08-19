|
Janet Williams
Janet Burkhart Williams, 64, of Darien, Georgia, entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 17, 2019, with her family by her side.
Janet was born November 4, 1954, in Merced, California, the daughter of the late Harold Lloyd Burkhart and the late Charlotte Ann Burkhart. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Mike Burkhart.
During her childhood years, Janet resided in Petersburg, Indiana, and graduated from Pike County High School. She then received her bachelor's degree from Indiana University. Janet continued her education at Georgia Southern University and earned her master's degree. She impacted the lives of many children during her teaching career. She was a teacher for over 30 years. Her career began in McIntosh County ,and she retired with the Glynn County Board of Education. Janet was an active member at Darien First Baptist Church. She was also a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Janet will always be remembered for her witty sense of humor that could brighten anyone's day.
Janet will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband of 42 years, Joel Williams of Darien, Georgia; a daughter and her husband, Leah and Brett Daugherty of Valdosta, Georgia; grandchildren, Casey and Joely; stepdaughter, Kerry Waters and her husband Scott of Glennville, Georgia; stepson, John Williams and his wife Julie of Auburn, Alabama; step grandchildren, Will Waters, Tyler Waters, and Dixon Williams; one sister, Patti Montgomery (Bub); two brothers, Don Burkhart (Vicky) and Joe Burkhart (Dalene). Several nieces and nephews that Janet loved dearly also survive.
Janet loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was an avid reader and Atlanta Braves fan. She also was a big college basketball fan. She was very intelligent and enjoyed trivia games that challenged her. She also enjoyed watching game shows. Janet treasured every moment spent with her precious grandchildren. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
The family will receive friends between 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Darien First Baptist Church. A memorial service to honor Janet's life will begin at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Darien, Georgia, with Reverend Jack Peeler officiating.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made to First Baptist Church/ FBC Darien Baptistry Stained Glass Fund, 201 5th St W, Darien, Georgia, 31305.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 19, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 19, 2019