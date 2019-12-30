|
Jan Clay
Janice "Jan" Dohn Clay, 77, of Brunswick passed away due to cancer Dec. 20, 2019 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
She enjoyed horseback riding, playing piano and contributing to her community. In many ways, Jan's entire professional and personal lives were intertwined into 57 years of community service. She began her professional life as a nurse in 1962, but changed direction, becoming a high school foreign language teacher in 1970. Over the years, Jan served as an Associate Professor at then Brenau College (University), Course Developer and Instructor at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, and consultant for the Regional Education Service Agency. She concluded her many years in education as a classroom Teacher and Staff Developer in the Camden County School System.
Jan loved liberal arts and savored learning as some enjoy Pecan Pie. She completed a Bachelor and Masters of Art in French and Spanish, and later earned a Doctorate of Education, an accomplishment of which she was justifiable proud.
After her retirement, she was not content to a sedentary life at home, even though health issues made travel and activity away from home increasingly difficult. However, she was a determined lady and contributed to her community by serving on the Glynn County Juvenile Court Citizens Panel Review. Panel members receive 15 hours of training, are appointed by the Juvenile Court Judge, and are sworn in as officers of the court. The Panel serves the judge by interviewing stakeholders and assessing progress in the most difficult cases involving custody of children at risk.
Jan was active with St. Mark's Episcopal Church as a member of the prayer warriors and Daughters of the King. She spent time in several area retirement homes playing piano for the residents as well. Jan had a passion for the written word, never giving up on actual printed books, and participating in creative writing groups and workshops.
She dedicated her life to the service of others, and during her last days expressed a desire to give to those who are less fortunate. This expression of charity summarizes her living heart and soul and is a testament to a lifetime devoted to serving others.
Jan is predeceased by her parents Adolph and Willene Dohn of Macon.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law Kenneth (Kathy) Dohn of Highlands, North Carolina; her son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth Michael (Barbara) Breeden of Orange Park, Florida, and grandson and granddaughter-in-law Christopher (Sharon) Breeden of Madison, Wisconsin; daughter and son-in-law Stacy Michelle (Shannon) O'Quinn and grandson Austin O'Quinn of Ridgeland, South Carolina.
Jan is also survived by a host of other family members, including Dr. Carl (Brenda) Dohn M.D.; Joan and Lester Dozier of Newbury, California; and Henry Dozier of Wilmington, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Ataxia Foundation in her name. She would rather the money go to this organization that one day a cure may be found and others will not suffer this debilitating illness.
A celebration of Jan's life will take place at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1 p.m. The service is open to the public.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 28, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 30, 2019