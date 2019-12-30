|
Janice Horn
Janice Horn (Goodrich) passed away Dec. 26 at Hospice of the Golden Isles. She was born in Paris, Tennessee, June 11, 1945, to Robert Nell and Hugh Horn. Spending her early years in Huntingdon, Tennessee, she graduated from Huntingdon High School in 1963. She then majored in Home Economics and received her BS from Tennessee Tech. Janice went on to receive her Masters from the University of Georgia.
Janice worked with this agency for 24 years before transferring to McIntosh County for six years to finish her career. While working for Glynn County, she developed several innovative programs, including Cooking for Single Guys, fashion programs for ladies and a weekly Dial-A-Recipe. With a cohort from Georgia Power, an annual Christmas Luncheon and holiday recipe book were begun. At one time she colored 5,000 eggs for an Easter Egg Hunt on Jekyll Island. After transferring to McIntosh County, her duties were more focused on 4-H kids and their competitions. Janice also helped start groups that focused on child care and prevention of child abuse.
Following retirement, she became an active member of Rotary Club of McIntosh County and enjoyed many years with that group. For the last several years of her life, Janice and her husband, John Goodrich, enjoyed traveling. They visited all over the United States as well as every continent worldwide, save Antarctica.
Janice is survived by her husband John Goodrich and his children John B Goodrich, his wife Tonya of Augusta and Kathryn Vinyard of Atlanta. Their children Taylor, Katlin and James were close to her. She is also survived by her sister Joyce Hostler and her husband David Wander of Winter Haven, Florida, and her niece Holly Hostler, her husband Rich Mathis and nephew Tyler Hostler-Mathis, Tampa, Florida.
Many thanks for all the support from her swim teammates at The Club, her fellow church members at St. Simons United Methodist Church and all of her other friends who were so giving and caring. We also wish to express appreciation to SGHS chemo staff, Dr. Dwayne Moores and staff and the staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Habitat for Humanity or Hospice of the Golden Isles will be greatly appreciated.
The funeral will be held at 4pm on Jan. 4 at St. Simons United Methodist Church, and a Celebration of Life will immediately follow at The A.W. Jones Heritage Center.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 30, 2019