Janice RozierJanice Lee Rozier, 65, of Brunswick, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta. Burial will follow in Mount Olive Cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, October 10, 2020