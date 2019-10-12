Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Janice Louise Buchan

Janice Louise Buchan Obituary
Janice Buchan

Janice Louise Buchan, 78, of Brunswick, departed this life Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at her daughter's residence.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating.

Interment will follow in Brunswick Memorial Park, with Jeremy Lai, Jonathan Lai, Matthew Maxwell, Morgan Ponsell, Ryan Moxley, Jeffrey Ayala, Ashley Boyd, Kimberly Hanks, Mackenzie Ponsell and Makayla Ponsell serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.

Born Jan. 13, 1941, in Jacksonville, Fla., to the late Allen Watson and Clydie Udell B. Guest, she was a graduate of Glynn Academy Class of 1959. Mrs. Buchan was a lifelong resident of Glynn County, and was well-known to the community as a waitress as Captain Joe's Seafood, where she worked for many years. She was of the Baptist faith, loved music, enjoyed gardening, animals and being a grandmother.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Lester "Buck" Buchan; a son, Robert Edward Buchan; her siblings, Robert Edward McHale, Norma Virginia Guest Smith, Clarice Guest, Kenneth Guest, (her twin brother) Gerald Allen Guest, Douglas Eugene Guest, Linda Patricia Guest McLendon and Catherine Allean Guest Bullock.

Survivors include six daughters, Janet Purdy (Bob) of Nova Scotia, Canada, Tammy McDonald (Cliff) of Nashville, Tenn., June A. Buchan of Brunswick, Susan Ponsell (Leon) of Brunswick, Maria Brooker (Todd) of Brunswick and Melissa Ridenour (William) of Hortense; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Eleanor Beckworth Burgess of Brunswick and Judy Guelda Guest Bergeron of Belmont, N.H., and several nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 12, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 12, 2019
