Janice Mary Mistisshen (Musko), 80, of Brunswick, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 28, 2020. She passed peacefully at home with her family at her side while in hospice care.



Born on July 6, 1939, in Boston, Mass., she resided in Brunswick since 1971. As a wife, mom and Mema, her family came first. She enjoyed painting and arts and crafts. She served as past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9, as well as district president of the 8th District. She was also a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, and worked in the church office for a number of years.



She graduated from Brunswick Junior College in 1985, with an Associate of Science degree in secretarial science.



She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John J. Mistisshen; children, Michael Mistisshen (Lisa Atwood), Steve Mistisshen (Kimberly), Peter Mistisshen, John Mistisshen II (Donna) and Catherine Heath (Rich). In addition to her children, she had 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren and will truly be missed by all.



She is preceded in death by a son, David W. Mistisshen; her parents, Paul and Alma Musko; and a sister, Joan E. Smallwood.



A memorial service will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles or the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 9.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



