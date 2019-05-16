Janice Seavey



Janice Whitson Pierce Seavey died Monday, May 13, at Hospice of the Golden Isles, after an extremely brief bout of cancer.



Jan, or Granny, as friends knew her, was born Aug. 1, 1943, in Cookeville, Tenn., to Vin and Ina Whitson, and grew up in Savannah. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Dawn Pierce Wooten, in 2017, as well as both of her parents.



She attended the University of Georgia and earned a degree in secondary English education at Armstrong State College. She was an educator for the Chatham County School System, then began her second career in the federal court system in Savannah for Henry R. Crumley Jr., Clerk of Court of the Southern District of Georgia. She was hand-selected in 1991 to become the Judicial Assistant to the Honorable Judge Anthony A. Alaimo, United States District Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Georgia. She retired after nearly 20 years of service in the Glynn County Federal Court system.



In Savannah she volunteered at St. Mary's Home and the Union Mission homeless shelter. As a 28-year resident on St. Simons, she was involved in many activities and charitable organizations. She volunteered at Hospice of the Golden Isles, Manna House, and the St. Mark's Thrift Store, and attended her long-time book club, the Knitters Club, her group of friends from the Bereavement Group she joined after her daughter's death, and finally, her WOFF group (Women Out For Fun)!



Jan was a devoted volunteer at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church, in Darien. She gave many hours of her time and much love to the Nativity church family. Jan served as a Eucharistic Minister, reader, and visited the homebound with communion. She often communicated with parishioners and community members who experienced difficulties. Her kindness had an impact on all. Jan often helped in the administrative side in the church office and faithfully prepared the church for the weekend Masses. Jan served as a member of the Nativity of Our Lady Parish Council and liturgy committee. She was the religious education director, and also enjoyed being a religious education teacher. Often from her classroom there were the sounds of laughter and happy children. Jan had a gift in sharing God's love to all.



She is fondly remembered for her genuine smile and laughter. Jan was a cheerleader and encourager to all she met, giving wisdom with humor and grace, and changing many lives for the better. She was an amazing mother who lovingly taught her two girls about developing a strong faith, work ethic and the importance of education.



She is survived by her loving daughter, Dionne Pierce; her son-in-law, Charles Wooten; her grandchildren, Sarah (Stephen) Schwaner of Atlanta, Michael John Hogan of Bluffton, S.C., and Travis Wooten of San Diego, Calif.; two great-granddaughters, Lily Grace and Anna Jane Schwaner; her brother, Ricky (Carol) Whitson; and nephew, Ricky Whitson; and her husband, Jim Seavey and his children and grandchildren, whom she adored and loved as her own.



A Rosary service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. William Catholic Church, St. Simons Island. The funeral Mass will be officiated by life-long family priest and friend, Father Patrick O'Brien of Savannah. A visitation and reception will be held after the Mass, in the parish hall.



Arrangements are being handled by Edo Miller Funeral Home, and notes for the family may be left at edomillerandsons.com. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, where she adopted Pepper, her companion until his death in April.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 15, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 16, 2019