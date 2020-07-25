1/1
Janice (Groover) Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jan Williams

Janice Groover Williams, 76, of Brunswick, passed away July 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

Jan was born March 2, 1944, in Sylacauga, Ala., to Gilbert and Mary Tinney Groover. She had lived in Brunswick most of her life. She attended Family Life Church, was a prayer warrior and lived for God. Jan was a kindergarten teacher at Christian Park Academy in Jesup for 13 years, until 1989. She loved children, and was a good mother and provider for her family.

A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Gary Dukes officiating.

Survivors include her children, Steven "Kirk" Ritter Jr. (Karen) and Janice "Dawn" Head (Derek); grandchildren, Andrew Kirk Ritter and Drew Keith Hume; a sister, Joyce Chandler (Paul); and several uncles and cousins.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Service
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
My deepest condolences go out to the family. I didn't get the chance to know her as long as some, but the time I did get to enjoy was a blessing. She became like another mom to me the closer we grew. She made a impact in my life and probably never knew. In this time of mourning, I pray God brings peace to the family, from a family member many of you never knew. God bless.
Israel Thomas
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved