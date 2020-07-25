Jan Williams



Janice Groover Williams, 76, of Brunswick, passed away July 21, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.



Jan was born March 2, 1944, in Sylacauga, Ala., to Gilbert and Mary Tinney Groover. She had lived in Brunswick most of her life. She attended Family Life Church, was a prayer warrior and lived for God. Jan was a kindergarten teacher at Christian Park Academy in Jesup for 13 years, until 1989. She loved children, and was a good mother and provider for her family.



A service to celebrate Jan's life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with Gary Dukes officiating.



Survivors include her children, Steven "Kirk" Ritter Jr. (Karen) and Janice "Dawn" Head (Derek); grandchildren, Andrew Kirk Ritter and Drew Keith Hume; a sister, Joyce Chandler (Paul); and several uncles and cousins.



The Brunswick News, July 25, 2020



