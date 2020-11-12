Janie White-Nix



Janie Belle White-Nix, formerly of McIntosh County, died Sunday in Jesup.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Belleville Cemetery, in Crescent.



A walk-through viewing will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn and social-distancing protocols will be enforced at both events.



She is survived by her children, Craig (Leanne) Jackson, Marshall (Michelle) Jackson, Earnest White Jr., Dorothy L. Roberts, Elizabeth (Peter) Campbell, Thelma (Willie) Williams and Margie (Richard) Watson; adopted daughter, Venda Cannon; siblings, Carolyn J. Shorter, Hattie M. Paul, Dean W. Jenkins, Lynette (Alfred) Wrice, Marybelle (Michael) Holston, Facia (Charles) Sapp, Ginger Ferguson, Wanda Ferguson, Luther (Ann) Ferguson, Freddie (Carolyn) Palmer and Wayne (Christina) Ferguson; and other relatives.



Born in Meridian, Ga., she was a member of New Home Missionary Baptist Church and a retired educator in the McIntosh County School System.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 12, 2020



