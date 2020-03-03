Home

Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454

Janie Elizabeth Turner

Janie Elizabeth Turner Obituary
Janie Turner

Janie Elizabeth Turner, 68, of Brunswick, Ga., died on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles. Born on Sept. 24, 1951, to the late Matthew and Betty Jane Daniels in Brunswick, Ga., she married Clinton Monroe Turner Sr. on Dec. 13, 1969.

Janie was preceded in death by husband, Clinton Monroe Turner Sr; a son, Allen Passalacqua and several siblings.

She is survived by three sons; Monroe Turner, Tony Turner, and Clinton Passalacqua (Alecia); nine grandchildren, Christian Turner (Taylor), Austin Turner, Zachry Turner (Sierra), Tony Hawk Turner (Ashley), Kassidy Turner (Will), Madison Turner, Britney Evans (Carter), Brian Evans Jr., and Marshall Evans; and five siblings; Donna Faye Straight (Gail), Brenda Crosby (Melvin), Dolly Green (Jeffrey), Richard Daniels (Rita), and Mack Daniels (Brenda); several other grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Epworth by the Sea with Reverend Wayne Racz officiating. Burial will take place at Chapel Park Cemetery .

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 3, 2020
