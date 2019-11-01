|
|
Janie Ross
Janie Lawson Ross, formally of Cox, died Saturday at University Hospital in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Zion Center in Crescent with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Woodland Baptist Church in Cox.
She is survived by her husband Sanders Nathaniel Ross, Sr.; children Griselda Celeste Ross and Rowena (Mark) Ross-Kemp; daughter-in-law Tammy (the late Sanders, Jr.) Ross; siblings Alberta Jones, Arlonia Myers and Alma Frazier; and two aunts Charlie and Alene Abray.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 1, 2019