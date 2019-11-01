Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Second Woodland Baptist Church
Cox, GA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Zion Center
Crescent, GA
Janie Lawson Ross Obituary
Janie Lawson Ross, formally of Cox, died Saturday at University Hospital in Augusta. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Zion Center in Crescent with burial in Oakland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Second Woodland Baptist Church in Cox.

She is survived by her husband Sanders Nathaniel Ross, Sr.; children Griselda Celeste Ross and Rowena (Mark) Ross-Kemp; daughter-in-law Tammy (the late Sanders, Jr.) Ross; siblings Alberta Jones, Arlonia Myers and Alma Frazier; and two aunts Charlie and Alene Abray.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 1, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 1, 2019
