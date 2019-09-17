|
|
|
Jason Flowers
Jason McCoy Flowers, 46, of Hortense, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. today at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Salt House Worship Center with the Rev. Sammy Spradley officiating.
Burial will follow in Hortense Cemetery.
Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 17, 2019