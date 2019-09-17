Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frye Funeral Home
136 Satilla Ave
Nahunta, GA 31553
(912) 462-5151
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason McCoy Flowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason McCoy Flowers

Send Flowers
Jason McCoy Flowers Obituary
Jason Flowers

Jason McCoy Flowers, 46, of Hortense, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The family will receive friends beginning at 6 p.m. today at Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Salt House Worship Center with the Rev. Sammy Spradley officiating.

Burial will follow in Hortense Cemetery.

Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com, in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.