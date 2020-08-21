Jason Smith
Jason Scott Smith, 52, of Brunswick, Ga. passed away on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020.
Jason was born July 6, 1968, in Brunswick, Ga., to Roberta Davis and Steve Capps, and was later adopted by Ernest Smith.
A lifelong resident of Brunswick, Jason was a graduate of Glynn Academy. He was a self-employed carpenter and owner of Roberta's by the Sea. Fishing, woodworking, gardening, boating and spending time with family were especially meaningful to Jason.
Jason is survived by his wife, Chelsea Love Smith; daughter, Avery Smith; and son, Robert Kohlheim; sister, Brysen Smith; sister, Marie Yancey; stepchildren, Lydia Palmer and Ali Love. He was preceded in death by his mother, Roberta Davis; father, Ernest Smith; and biological father, Steve Capps.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Glynn County Animal Control, 4765 U.S. Highway 17 North, Brunswick, GA 31525, or to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231
A private graveside service is to be held at Christ Church Frederica Cemetery.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.edomillerandsons.com
for the Smith family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 21, 2020