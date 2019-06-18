Home

Jaunelle S. Mann

Jaunelle S. Mann Obituary
Jaunelle Mann

Jaunelle S. Mann, 89, of Kingsland, died Saturday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in St. Marys.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Friendship Baptist Church, 480 W. King St., in Kingsland, with the Rev. Bob Hughes officiating. Interment will follow in Lawnwood Cemetery, in Kingsland.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 18, 2019
