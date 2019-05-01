Jay Heacox, Sr.



Jay Verne Heacox Sr., 80, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into eternal rest Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, Ga.



Jay was born June 19, 1938, the son of the late Hiram Lemoine Heacox and the late Helen Sullivan Heacox. He was also preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Ann Hall and Sherry Ann Yrsha; and five siblings, Margaret Gower, James E. Heacox, Ronald A. Heacox, George Ray Heacox, Janet Beverly White and Robert Heacox.



Jay was a native of Wellsville, Ohio, and had resided in Brunswick, Ga., for over 20 years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and retired after 20 years of loyal service. After his honorable discharge, he became employed by the State of Florida Hartline Bus Line and later retired for the second time. He attended Glynco Church of God. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), of Brunswick.



Left to cherish Jay's memories are his loving wife of 37 years, Marie Heacox of Brunswick, Ga.; one son, Jay V. Heacox Jr. of Brunswick, Ga.; one daughter, Helene Lynn Holland of Green Cove Springs, Fla.; three stepdaughters, Donna Wiggins (Bobby) of Clayton, N.C., Judy Lawson of Fayetteville, N.C., and Juanita Bannon (Robert) of Parkton, N.C.; two sisters, Delores Brown (Donald) of Huntsville, Ala., and Barbara Middaugh of Canton, Ohio; and one brother, William McKay (Karen) of Alliance, Ohio. Ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.



Jay loved to spend time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his kind and generous nature. Jay was always willing to help others. He was a sports enthusiast and a Florida Gator fan. His favorite sport was baseball and he was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. He also enjoyed jig saw puzzles and reading Louis L'Amour westerns. His family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.



The family will receive friends between 2-4 p.m. Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service to honor Jay?s life will be held at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Nathan Smith officiating. Military honors will be conducted by United States Navy Honor Guards.



